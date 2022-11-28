July 19, 1934 - Nov. 25, 2022
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. - Melvin Kruizenga, 88, Star Prairie, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 25, in Star Prairie.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Bakken-Young Funeral and Cremation Services in New Richmond, Wis. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at First Baptist Church in New Richmond. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Interment will be in Wagon Landing Cemetery in Alden, Wis.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.