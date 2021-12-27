Melvin Langer, age 85, of Somerset, Wisconsin, passed away on December 17, 2021, at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was born on May 1st, 1936, in Pierz, MN to Frank & Ann (Hammes) Langer. Melvin was in the National Guard. He was also a welder at Ammerman’s.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Marvin Langer; brother, Robert (Pat) Langer, Francis (Marilyn) Langer; sister, Ramona (Cletus) Belle Isle; brother-in-law, James Quaderer; sisters-in-law, Gale Langer.
Survived by his siblings, Joe (Karen) Langer, Maryann Quaderer, Steven (Sandy) Langer, David Langer, Bernadette “Bernie” Brom, Michael (Angie) Langer, Tony (Karin) Langer, Vincent Langer, Ann Marie (Brian) Abrahamson; also many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday December 28, 2021, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Somerset, Wisconsin. Visitation for one hour prior to Mass at the church.
