April 1, 1932 - Feb. 3, 2023
BALDWIN, Wis. - Merlee Jensen, 90, Baldwin, Wis., died Friday, Feb. 3, in Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville, Wis. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
