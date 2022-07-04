July 25, 1938 - June 27, 2022
AMERY, Wis. - Mervil Heins, 83, Clear Lake, Wis., formerly Baldwin, Wis., died Monday, June 27, in Amery Memory Care.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a funeral at 4 p.m. and a meal at 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Military honors will be provided by Baldwin American Legion. Private burial will be at a later date in Moe Lutheran Cemetery in Clear Lake. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
