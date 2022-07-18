Michael A. Dockendorf

Michael Axel Dockendorf, age 74 of Hudson, Wisconsin, known to family and friends as Mike or Mick, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Mike was born on October 25, 1947 to Theodore and Marie Dockendorf in Hastings, Minnesota. He graduated from Saint Paul Park High School, attended technical college in Saint Paul and later enlisted into the United States Army, where he served as a sharp-shooter stationed in Korea. Upon his return, in 1970, he married his wife of 51 years, Cathy (née Hunter) in White Bear Lake, MN. They raised two sons, Grant and Matthew.
During his first career, he served as a plant supervisor in multiple manufacturing arenas throughout the United States. He, Cathy, and the boys lived in Kentucky, Minnesota and Wisconsin as he served in his leadership roles in companies such as Hartzell, Sunn Musical and Wright Products. After moving back to Minnesota, he began Cameron Homes, Inc. a custom construction and contracting company he nurtured and guided for over 20 years. He was very active in the National Association of Home Builders, Wisconsin Home Builders Association as well as the St. Croix Valley Home Builders Association. In 2007 he was proud to have been awarded the St. Croix Valley Home Builders “Builder of the Year” award.
Mike was a man of immense integrity, great generosity and intense loyalty. He was always kind and hospitable – saying he had a heart of gold was an understatement. Whether he was working with clients to build their dream home or serving in his multiple leadership capacities with the St. Croix Valley Home Builders Association, he was happiest when he was working to serve others. He rarely sat still and could often be found putzing in his shed or working on his Ford Mustangs. Many nights he would be late to the dinner table as Cathy waited patiently for him to finish his projects…and sometimes not so patiently…and he would find his dinner plate in the microwave.
When not working, Mike could be found with his group of long-time friends, going camping, fishing, golfing and spending the last several winters in Arizona in their home on wheels. He and Cathy enjoyed the warm weather, year-long golf games, wine tasting and hiking through new territories. Mike also enjoyed…“collecting”…cars, car parts, tools, any type of equipment that required gas, any kind of home building material, but especially interior home trim.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cathy; sons, Grant (Angela) and Matthew; brothers, Theodore, and Dale; sister, Helen; multiple nieces and nephews, as well as endless extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Marie; his aunt, Donna; and his nephew, Theodore.
Mike will be missed tremendously and has left an emptiness for us all. Friends and family are welcome to join Cathy and her boys and family to share in Mike’s legacy and memory at The Garage Bikes + Brews in River Falls, Wisconsin on Sunday, July 31st, from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please bring your smiles and favorite stories of Mike to share. Memorials received will be used to honor Mike’s memory and further his passions.
O’Connell Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
