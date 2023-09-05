Michael Harland Frank

Michael (Mike) Harland Frank, 66, of Bloomington, MN, passed away peacefully on 29 Aug 2023 after battling T-Cell Lymphoma.  Mike was born on 15 Feb 1957 to Harland and Stella Frank in New Richmond, WI and grew up helping run the Frank family farm along with 6 brothers and sisters: Suzanne, Daryl, Luanne, Patty, Ed, and Missy.  Mike, a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend, spent most of his life and career as a carpenter living in and around St. Croix County, WI. Mike lost his loving wife, Barbara (Barb) Frank, to ALS in 2018. Mike met Dorathea (Dory) Frank in 2019 and they married on the 19 Apr 2022 in Washington County, MN. Mike had 2 children, Harland and Heather, and 5 stepchildren, Greg, Pat, Adam, Sofia, and Amira. He enjoyed many outdoor hobbies including hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, making maple syrup, and collecting, repairing, and doing tractor pulls with Allis-Chalmers tractors.  Mike was predeceased by his parents, Harland and Stella Frank; his wife, Barb Frank; his sister, Suzanne Brathol; his brothers-in-law, Al Gerhardt and Steve Brathol; and his niece, Samantha Criego. Mike is survived by his wife, Dory; his brothers, Daryl (Sue) and Ed (Christine); his sisters, Luanne, Patty (Todd), and Missy (Mike); his children, Harland (Mona) and Heather (Brian); his stepchildren, Greg (Annie), Pat (Amber), Adam, Sofia, and Amira; his grandchildren, Cade, Dylan, Oliver, Taylor, Halie, Jacob, Rose, Henry, Aubrey, Lauren, and Jack; and several great-grandchildren.  Mike donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. A celebration of life will be held later this fall.

