Michael J. Shumaker age 52 of Hudson, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2022. He will remain in the hearts of his wife of 23 years, Andrea (Beuning) and their children; Carolyn (18) and Maxwell “Max” (16); his parents James and Cheri Shumaker; brother Steve (Moni) Shumaker and their children Heather (Jacob) Moulten and Eric Shumaker; brother Dave (Michelle) Shumaker and their children Rachel Shumaker (Gunnar and their daughter Kennedy) and Sam Shumaker. Mike will also be missed by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. He is preceded in death by both his Shumaker and Lockey grandparents.
Mike was born in Arnolds Park, Iowa, on May 11, 1970 to parents James and Cheri (Lockey) Shumaker. He graduated from New Richmond High School and continued his education at both UW – Eau Claire, where he majored in marketing, and the University of St. Thomas where he completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA). To know Mike is to know his love of HS wresting, music (especially The Who, Pearl Jam and The Replacements), the Vikings and his childhood comic books. However, all of that pales in comparison to the love and adoration he had for his children.
A celebration of life for Mike will be held on Thursday, July 28th with visitation beginning at 9 AM and the celebration of his life beginning at 11 AM at the Faith Community Church located in New Richmond, WI. In lieu of flowers the family has established a “Shumaker Children’s Fund” through US Bank to support their ongoing educational and medical costs. In addition, the family is hoping to collect memories, stories and/or experiences that friends and family had with Mike to share with the children. Please consider forwarding such information toIrememberMikewhen@gmail.com
