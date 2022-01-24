Michael John Dalton

Michael (Mike) John Dalton passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2022. He was born March 16, 1953 to James and Clea (Hammerschmidt) Dalton. He graduated from Somerset High School in 1972. In 1976, he graduated from WITI with an associate’s degree from the Dairy Herdsman Program. On October 24, 1986, he married Pamela (Pam) Johnson. Mike farmed his whole life with his dad and three brothers. He milked cows with his brother Mark until 2010 and continued to crop farm with his brothers. Beyond his love of crop farming, Mike was also a great woodworker. He specialized in kitchen cabinets, grandfather clocks, curios, entertainment centers, and roll top desks for family and friends. Mike is survived by his loving wife Pam of 35 years, his son Marcus (Rachel) and four grandchildren Isabel, Gabe, Kenton, and Clea. He is also survived by his father James (Jim), siblings Patti (Dennis) Skogen, Mark (Maureen), Marianne (Pat) Leverty, Don (Belinda), Rita (Brian) Wiederin, Kelly, Dan (Krissy) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Clea Dalton. Mike was a devoted, loving and caring son, brother, husband, father and papa; who has left a void in our hearts and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life to be held at the American Legion—1260 Wall Street, New Richmond, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

