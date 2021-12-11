Michael Lee Hildebrandt, age 75, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully at The University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis, MN on December 7, 2021.
Michael was born on November 12, 1946 in River Falls, WI to Dale and Marcella Hildebrandt. On April 6, 1968, Michael was united in marriage to the love of his life Theresa. The two would have three daughters together; Tammie, Jennifer, and Heidi. Michael spent his career on the Sioux Line Railroad where he was a First-Rate Clerk.
Michael loved everything outdoors. He spent his summers on the golf course, and in the woods when the deer, pheasant, and duck seasons came around. Michael was a very active member of the Rod and Gun club, and he was even on the shooting team. One of the trips Michael looked forward to the most was his fishing trips up to Canada. Michael also had a love for cars, specifically his red and white blazer.
He is survived by his loving wife Theresa; his children Tammie, Jennifer (Patrick) Curley, Heidi (Daniel) Raasch; grandchildren Anthony Hildebrandt, Megan and Molly Curley; brothers Daniel (Nancy) Hildebrandt, Thomas (Ann) Hildebrandt, Dwayne Hildebrandt; sister Christy (Paul) Phernetton; Godson James Hildebrandt; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Marcella Hildebrandt; brothers David and Terrance Hildebrandt; and his sister Constance Mae Hildebrandt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturday December 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm with a visitation an hour prior. The service will be live-streamed through the churches website. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the University of Minnesota Hospital LVAD Department.
