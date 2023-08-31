Michael Louis Atkins, age 73, of Hudson, Wisconsin, died August 25, 2023, at home with his family by his side after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Mike was born on October 28, 1949, to Robert and Doris (Chapman) Atkins in Dover, New Hampshire. Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Marianne Tamminen, and three daughters: Tracey Atkins (Jeffrey) Long, Emily Atkins Meckel (David, Jr.) Ferris, and Katherine Tamminen Atkins. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Connor and Evan Long and Ellie Claire and Devin Ferris, his sister, Bette (John) Edgar, nieces, and a nephew. Mike is preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Robert (Ellen) Atkins.
Mike grew up in New Hampshire and graduated from Dover High School in 1967. He served in the Coast Guard aboard the CGC Castle Rock during the Vietnam War. During his service, he also tended to a lighthouse off the coast of Maine.
Mike was a fixer. He was fascinated by how things worked and had a determination to solve the challenges presented to him. His career evolved from being a typewriter repairman to a field service engineer in the semiconductor and custom robotics manufacturing industries. He traveled the world with his work and retired from PAR Systems in 2019.
Mike also loved the sea, and although he spent most of his adult life in the Midwest, he always longed for a life back on the East Coast. His wish will be granted as his ashes are scattered in coastal New England in the places he loved.
Our hearts are heavy, but we are thankful for our time with him and that his suffering has ended.
