Michael “Mike” Robert Long, age 68 of Hudson, passed away January 4, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, from complications from a fall at home.
Mike was born to Robert “Bob” Long and Lois (Soderquist) Long-Berglund on July 21, 1953 and grew up in Glen Lake, MN. In 1969, his family moved to Stillwater, MN where he graduated high school in 1971, and obtained a small engine repair degree from Hennepin Technical College. On June 6, 1992, Mike married Patty (Schwalen) Long. They raised 3 boys.
Mike had a 38-year career at Andersen Windows, working his way through many positions before retiring as a Maintenance Technician. He took pride knowing he helped develop the Preventative Maintenance Program for the company. Later, he moved to Houlton, WI and joined the St. Joseph Fire Department. He was passionate about the Town of St Joseph community, serving on many town committees, as Town Supervisor for 4 years, and received Citizen of the Year award in 2020. Upon retiring after 30+ years of service, Mike started a part time career as a Public Education Safety Specialist with Northwood Technical College (formerly WITC). Mike leaves behind his wife, Patty; sons, Kyle, Gregory, and Warren; his mother, Lois Long-Berglund; sisters, Nancy Long and Patricia Long; nephew, Christopher; and other extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Long; step-father, Edgar Berglund; and in-laws, Robert “Bob” and Mary Schwalen.
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held in the spring of 2022. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support.
