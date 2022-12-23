Michael Morris

Michael Morris, age 67, of Hudson, WI, passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1955 to parents Donald and Charmion (Leimenstoll) Morris in Waco, TX. He spent his teenage years in Florida and graduated from Palm Beach Garden High School then attended Palm Beach Junior College and Florida Atlantic University. Mike married the love of his life, Catherine Hauer in 1976 and together they were blessed with a son, Justin.

Mike worked at Trinity Automotive as an automotive technician, which was the perfect career for Mike as he loved cars and making them go fast. He also loved racing motorcycles and taking his Honda Shadow on rides with his friends. Other hobbies he had included, deep sea fishing, photography, crossword puzzles, watching the Packers and enjoying a glass of wine with Cathy or his friends. He loved his feathered children, Nico and Squirt but he had a special bond with his little bird, Ballou.

Mike was very intelligent with a rapier wit and a creative mind. He could figure out just about anything he put his mind to or had a diagram for. He was also a creative poet and often wrote Cathy clever poems.

He is survived by his wife Catherine; son Justin (Alicia) Morris; grandchildren Melissa and Draigan; mother Charmi Morris; sisters Michelle (Rick) Delano and Kittye (Moe) Mosiman, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his father Don and his grandparents.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Mike will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at the ’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials preferred.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you