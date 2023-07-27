Michael Timothy Nelson passed away peacefully at his home Thursday July 20th 2023. He is survived by his Mother Barbara Burrington, brother Christopher Nelson, stepson Michael Sandberg, and beloved dog George. Family and Friends will be notified of future celebration.
Michael Nelson
