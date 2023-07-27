Michael Nelson

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 554 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA KANDIYOHI MEEKER WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY WASHINGTON IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LITCHFIELD, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, RIVER FALLS, ST PAUL, STILLWATER, AND WILLMAR.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104. * WHERE...Areas of southern Minnesota not in the Excessive Heat Warning and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&