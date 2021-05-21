Michael S. Stone, age 71, of Hudson, WI, died on May 7, 2021 at his home in Hudson.
He was born in 1949 to Judge Bruce and Holly (Hall) Stone in Minneapolis, MN.
After graduating from Southwest High School in 1967, he attended the University of Minnesota and Southwest State University, where he obtained a degree in Sociology.
He worked a variety of jobs including Conductor and Dispatcher at Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mike had an insatiable curiosity and was always learning. Along with his father and brother, Mike had a passion for baseball. He loved to travel and explore new places. Connecting people and getting them to laugh was a gift of his. He could enter a room of somber people and within five minutes it would feel like a party. Everyone who knew him will miss him.
He is survived by his sister, Holly Stone, niece Tracy Lowmanstone (London), nephew Erik Stone, and great nieces and nephews: London, Corinne, Bruce and Luciana Tesala.
He is preceded in death by his partner Susan Burchill, his parents, and Brother Bruce (Bear).
A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be from 2:00-4:00p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Rose Vine Hall, 2801 Snelling Ave., Roseville, MN.
See www.BigMikeStone.com for further information.
