Michael Smith

Michael Allen Smith, age 60, passed away on March 27, 2023. Born on September 9, 1962, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Henry (Hank) and Elaine (Marske) Smith. Mike spent his childhood in Lake Elmo with his 3 siblings; Renee, John & Jeff, making friends & memories with the neighborhood kids. His family moved to New Richmond in 1976, where he spent teenage years, evolving his interest in anything with wheels or a motor, working & raising a little hell. Mike graduated from New Richmond High School in 1981 and worked for a short time at Northern Metals in Osceola and then Andersen Windows until 2008.
Mike met Donna Carufel June 23, 1991. They married June 18, 1994, at St. Anne’s Church in Somerset. Mike and Donna lived in Johannesburg for a few years and built a home southwest of New Richmond, moving in on January 1, 2000. Together they raised three children: Brian (1995), Laura (1997), and Andrew (2001).
Mike enjoyed restoring old Ford trucks in which he was very talented, mud bogs with St. Croix Mudders mud club and truck-pulling throughout the years. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing, dirt-biking, and four-wheeling with family and friends. An avid collector of vintage snowmobiles, Tonka toys & Honda Trail 70 mini bikes; he was always up to something. Mike’s creative mind produced decorative lawn ornaments, metal”smith-ing” art, and creative homemade novelty gifts at Christmas.
Mike was a very kind, problem-solving, dependable man who always had a smile on his face and a laugh to be shared with anyone around him. Mike was most proud of his 3 kids and the young adults they grew to be, who will keep his legacy alive whether it’s driving the old Fords around, using the skills & knowledge he instilled in them throughout life, or enjoying a cold beer with loved ones.
Preceded in death by his dad, Hank Smith. Survived by his wife, Donna; and children, Brian, Laura, and Andrew; mom, Elaine Smith (Comstock); sister, Renee; brothers, John, Jeff (Wendy); in-laws, Renee and Don Carufel (Somerset); brothers-in-law, Rick (Connie), Rob, and Randy; nieces and nephews, Amanda, JJ, Cady (John); Cassie, JT, Justin (Jeff); Donald, Sarah, John (Rick Carufel); and grand nieces and nephews.
Service details to be announced at a later date.
