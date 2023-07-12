Michelle Dierks Thompson, 54, passed away surrounded by family at her home on July 10, 2023, in Hudson, WI.
Michelle Thompson was born on October 26, 1968 in River Falls, WI, to Val and Janice Dierks. After High School, Michelle went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism/Communications at the University of Eau Claire Wisconsin. She was hard working and passionate about her lifelong professional career in Human Resources, earning several certifications that supported her leadership role. The companies that benefited from her knowledge and passion included, RPG (Resco Print Graphics), Brown and Caldwell, Flynn Group, and Phillips Medisize in Hudson, WI.
Michelle, best known as “Micki”, always had a smile on her face. She was so approachable and never passed judgment on anyone. This is a trait she passed on to her children. Micki embraced people from all walks of life and always ended a conversation with “I love you.” Micki had a green thumb and gifted plants of Swedish Ivy and Aloe Vera to anyone who would take them. She was a planner. She loved making future plans and many times that would include travel where hiking and/or history was sure to be involved. Micki loved the southwest, specifically Arizona. Other favorite spots of hers included Palm Springs, Fort Myers, and the Cable/Hayward area in Wisconsin. Snuggling with her cats gave Micki great comfort, especially on her hard days. You will never find anything written by Micki with grammatical errors, not even her text messages.
Micki was an active community member always advocating for equal rights and taking part in organizations like the American Cancer Society, Rhino’s Foundation, United Way, Relay for Life and PanCAN-Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Finding a cure for cancer was always close to Micki’s heart.
Micki will remain in the hearts of her children Markelle “Marki” (Devrin) Myers, Mitch Thompson; parents Val and Janice Dierks; sister Heidi Dierks; grandparents Phyllis Wert, Beverly Wert; significant other Dave Plansky and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Micki is preceded in death by her grandparents Darrel Wert, William and May Dierks.
A Memorial Service for Michelle “Micki” Thompson will be held on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1205 6th Street Hudson, WI 54016 with a visitation before from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or Rhino’s Foundation.
