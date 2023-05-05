Mike Deason

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Deason on April 28th, 2023, at the age of 49. Michael was born on November 1, 1973, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Paul Deason and Kristine Stone. He attended Wayzata Middle School, Champlin Park High School, and Brown University.
He was an active member of his homeowner’s association and served on the board. Michael was also a proud member of the Twin City Carpenters and Joiners Union. He could often be found helping others, and he was always there for anyone who needed him. You could never miss Mike rolling in with his big black Galvin work truck, at the ready to help every customer he met. He enjoyed meeting and working with all of his customers, coworkers, and vendors.
Michael had a passion for life and lived it to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family, and his children were the light of his life. Michael’s passion was snowboarding, you could find him every weekend with his snowboarding friends out on the hill. He met many people from across the country through his love of snowboarding, and he cherished those friendships dearly. Michael also enjoyed cooking, spending weekend nights with neighbor friends, boating with friends, and cruising in his TR6.
On December 21, 2002, Michael married his beautiful bride Bridgette O’Brien, the love of his life, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Natalie, Nolan, and Noelle, who were the center of his universe.
Michael was a loving brother to Amy Runge, Bernadette Thorson, Sally Deason, R.J. Deel, Melissa (Jay) Meier, Christopher Wade, Maurirose (Henry) Jager, and Juline Latham. He was the son of Paul Deason and stepson of Kerry (Patrick) Latham. He was also a cherished son-in-law of Theresa and Patrick O’Brien, brother-in-law of Shannon O’Brien, and had many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by mother Kristine Stone, grandparents Henry & Martha Deason, George Stone, and Dorothy McCullough.
Michael will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving man who touched the lives of everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.
Visitation 4-8 PM with a 7:30 prayer service Tuesday May 9 at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St. Hudson and one hour prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Wednesday May 10 at St. Patrick Catholic Church,1500 Vine St. Hudson. Memorials preferred.
