Muriel J. Volkert

Muriel June Volkert, 92 of New Richmond, WI was called to her heavenly home February 18, 2023 surrounded by her family at Deerfield Gables. Muriel was born June 24, 1930 in Forest, WI to Ronald and Anna (Ailts) Frank. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was devoted to God and her church. On June 28, 1952, she married Leonard E. Volkert. Their union was blessed with six children: Rebekah, William, Brenda, Brent, Brian and John. Muriel grew up and lived on a farm her entire life. She worked hard on the farm, in her home and raising her family. She also worked at New Richmond Industries for many years, and lastly at the Deer Park Community Center until she retired at the age of 80. She loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, crafts, serving her church and volunteering for the Department on Aging. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Muriel is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Anna Frank; her beloved, husband Leonard Volkert; her sister, Bernice Rahn; her brothers, Harland, Merlin and Ronald Frank; her mother- and father-in-law, William and Bertha Volkert; sisters-in-law, Helen Curwood, Marion Klos, Florence, Stella, Marge and Dorothy Volkert; brothers-in-law, Melvin, Arnold, Robert and Edward Volkert, Kenneth Klos, Jud Curwood, Robert Johnston and Arvid Rahn. Muriel is survived by her children, Rebekah (Charles) Taft, William (Deborah) Volkert, Brenda (Gary) Fern, Brent (Roxane) Volkert, Brian Volkert, John (Jean) Volkert; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Lou Volkert, sisters-in-law, Maxine Volkert, Lorna Johnston, Joan and Geraldine Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation and funeral services will be held on February 25, 2023 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in New Richmond, WI with Rev. Thomas Hahn officiating. Visitation will be from 10am to 12:30pm followed by the funeral service at 12:30pm. Pallbearers are her grandsons; William and Daniel Volkert, Kenneth and Jason Fern, Brian Jr. and Thomas Volkert, Aaron and Joshua Volkert. Interment will be in New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

