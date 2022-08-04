Murphy Conrad Larsen was born into the arms of the Angels on July 20, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. He is the second son of Elizabeth Workman and Gregory Larsen.
Murphy will always be in the hearts of his parents Lisa and Greg; sisters Layla, Skyla, Korla and Jola; maternal grandparents Conrad and Jane (Ritzer) Workman; paternal grandparents Jeffrey and Barbara Larsen and Kathy (Sullivan) Schmidt; god parents Tracy and Joe Sipe, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He joins his brother Connor and paternal grandfather Gerard Schmidt in heaven.
Private family services are being held.
