Myrtle Irene (Johnson) Lee, age 95 of River Falls, WI, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Comforts of Home in River Falls. Myrtle was born the daughter of Arthur and Violet (Jacobson) Johnson on May 16, 1925 in St. Paul, MN. Following high school, she worked as a telephone operator. Then after marriage to Jarvin Lee, she spent her entire life in farming retiring in 1979. Myrtle was a lifetime member of Lyster Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jarvin Lee; father, Arthur Johnson; mother, Violet Place; brother, Bud (Ruth) Johnson; and brother-in-law, Sidney (Inez) Lee. Myrtle is survived by her son, Ken (Ruth) Lee of River Falls, WI; daughter, Karen (David) Gast of Delano, MN; grandchildren, John (Christina) Lee of River Falls, Jeff (Susan) Lee of St. Louis Park, MN, Heather (Jason) Binger of Burnsville, MN, Kristin (Andy) Lenander of Eden Prairie, MN, and Kjerste Gast of St. Louis Park, MN; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Lexi, Maya, Julian, Dominik, Nadia, Madeline, Malin, and Oskar; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:30 am at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 805 E Division Street River Falls, WI and streamed live through the link located just at https://bakken-young.com/myrtle-lee-04-25-2021/. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 4-6 pm and on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2 pm in the Lyster Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the River Falls Community Food Pantry. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Myrtle Irene Lee
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
-
HHS grad followed dream of living, photographing in Alaska
-
Here’s a dozen photos from a soggy start to the Hudson and New Richmond track seasons
-
See the New Richmond police reports for this week
-
New Richmond to allow two-way traffic on West First Street ... plus flower baskets return and property evaluations progressing
-
Letter: New Richmond spending frivolously
Currently in Cannon Falls
48°F
Fair
62°F / 39°F
11 PM
48°F
12 AM
46°F
1 AM
45°F
2 AM
44°F
3 AM
44°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.