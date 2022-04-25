Nancy Graff

Nancy Anne Graff, age 89 of Somerset, Wisconsin passed away surrounded by family on April 10, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson. Nancy was born on January 22, 1933 in Appleton to John “Jack” and Esther (Ingenthron) Nushart. She grew up in Kaukauna and graduated from Kaukauna High School before attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. Nancy was united in marriage to David Graff in 1959, and the couple was blessed with a daughter, Errin. Tragedy struck the young Graff family when David passed away in 1961. Nancy married Oscar Graff in 1963, and was blessed with two more children, Jodie and Randy. More misfortune came in 1968 when Oscar passed away leaving Nancy to raise her three young children while working as a P.E. and Health teacher in Somerset. At the age of 52, Nancy earned a Master’s degree in Counseling with a focus on bereavement from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and began working as a grief counselor with Heartland Hospice.
Throughout her life, Nancy carried herself with equal amounts of grace and grit, sustained by her strong Christian faith. She was a caring mom and devoted grandma, and loved spending time with family. Nancy was fond of being outside and working in her gardens and enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading. She was an accomplished baker and her family awakened to the smell of fresh baked cinnamon rolls every Sunday before church. During the winter, Nancy enjoyed time spent in Cape Canaveral, Florida, but was always ready to return home to her family.
Nancy will remain in the hearts of her children, Errin (Neal) Funke, Jodie Bierbrauer, and Randy (Debbie) Graff; grandchildren, Justin and Jared Funke; Emily (Guber) Gonzalez, Leah (Taylor) Floren, and Daniel Bierbrauer; Sam Graff; Brittany (Will) Flores and Stephanie (Ryan) Mathwich; brother, Chuck (Kim) Nushart; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, David Graff and Oscar Graff; son-in-law, Mike Bierbrauer; and her parents.
A memorial service honoring Nancy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Rd., Hudson, WI. A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment at the Oak Grove Cemetery in East Farmington, WI. Memorials preferred.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
