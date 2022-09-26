Nancy J. Smith-Wicks-Randall

Nancy Jane left this world on September 7, 2022 at age 89 to rejoin beloved family and friends who predeceased her. She is much loved and missed by her surviving daughters, Pam Quinn (Ed) and Kay Langhart (Steve) and her four grandchildren, Shannon and Kevin Quinn and Spencer and Amelia Langhart, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and caregivers. Nancy made a point to never part without saying “I love you”, right up until the very end of her life. Without a doubt, Nancy has become a Guardian Angel who will be vigilant, watching over those she loved during their journeys through life.
Nancy was the youngest of Cliff and Dorothy Smith’s four children. She was born and spent her early childhood in Ft. Wayne, Indiana until her parents moved to the Traverse City, Michigan area in her early teens. Nancy graduated from Traverse City High School in 1951. She met her first husband, Forest “Jim” Wicks in Elk Rapids, MI and they married in 1955. They settled in Lansing, MI where they raised their two daughters and made many friends throughout the 20+ years they resided on Stoll Road. Sadly, they divorced, and Nancy had to adjust to being a “single lady” again. She worked in the optical field and created many new friendships while living on her own. In 1995 Nancy met and married John Randall (another Elk Rapids native) and moved to live with him in Jacksonville, Florida. Nancy helped John operate a golf tournament business and truly enjoyed living in a warmer climate year ‘round. She and John spent 20 years together, until health issues made it impossible for them to remain in their home. In 2016 Nancy had to make the move to Hudson, WI to be near daughter Pam’s family for the additional care she needed, eventually living at Pine Ridge at Christian Community Home and her last months were at Comforts of Home.
Nancy had a dazzling smile, an infectious laugh and a wicked sense of humor, which helped her survive in the face of adversity and make the most of life’s opportunities. Nancy was generous about sharing time and love with her family, traveling to help care for grandkids and participate in special family events over the years in order to be part of their lives. Luckily, we have many photos to remind us of the good memories created with our Mom and Grandma! Though not a particularly outdoorsy gal, she went camping, fishing, canoeing, morel mushroom hunting, swimming – whatever activities her family and friends wanted to do, she was willing to participate.
An accomplished seamstress, Nancy created Easter outfits, 1970’s pantsuits with vests, and one summer she made herself a bikini in a wild Hawaiian print and matching swim trunks for Jim! Nancy had a passion for shopping and loved to hunt down just the right gift for any occasion – Christmas, birthdays, weddings, graduations, and sometimes just treating herself!! She lamented her loss of sight from macular degeneration, not just being unable to see faces she loved, but because it kept her from driving herself to go shopping. Her favorite car was a 1980’s baby blue Firebird that she loved to take on the highway and occasionally “clean out the carburetor” – she never got a speeding ticket that we know of.
There wasn’t a beach that Nancy didn’t love – playing in the surf, sunbathing, and walking along the shorelines of Lake Michigan, Traverse Bay, Florida beaches from Jacksonville to the Gulf Coast, and watching the sun set over the Pacific Ocean. We will always think of her when we hear waves on the shore.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Nancy Jane at a later date, so in the meantime we will keep Nancy close in our hearts. In lieu of flowers or specific donations, Nancy’s memory will be honored if you would be sure to give your loved ones a hug today and again tomorrow.
