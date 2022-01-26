Nancy J. Waughtal

Nancy Waughtal, 84, nearly life-long resident of Roberts, closed the book of her life story on January 25, 2022 at Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls. The only child of Harry and Doris (Foster) Gallati, Nancy was born in Hudson on July 19, 1937. She grew up on the farm in Warren until the family uprooted for Roberts in her high school years. Nancy graduated from the Roberts High School with the Class of 1955 and began training for a career in cosmetology, graduating in 1956 from the Accredited School of Beauty Culture in Eau Claire.
Miss Gallati wed future Valley Boys trumpeter David Waughtal on the 27th of November, 1957 at the Roberts Congregational Church. The couple had two children and her career as a beauty operator was interrupted so she could raise their family. Her husband passed in 1993. Years later, she met special friend and companion, Bryce Vanasse, who complimented her life until his passing in 2003.
Nancy was an avid reader, appreciated antiques of all kinds, relished a stiff Brandy Manhattan, and reveled in gardening. She was a dedicated volunteer, donating her free hours to the Roberts High School Alumni Committee, St. Croix County ADRC, Wisconsin Heart Association, and providing complimentary hair services to residents in local nursing homes. She was a life-long dog lover, over-spent feeding her backyard birds, donned red and purple with the Red Hat Ladies, and could boast of hosting the fattest squirrels on Park Street. Second only to her family, Nancy’s joy and ambition in life was making countless customers and friends look beautiful at the beauty salon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David Waughtal, and companion Bryce Vanasse. Her passing has left an empty space in the hearts of her children, Randall Waughtal and Roxanne (Steven) Nelson; grandchildren, Corynne (Mike) Arendt and Logan (Erin Howerton) Nelson; great-grandson, Miles Nelson; Uncle Gordon (Deanna) Gallati, and her surrogate family: Brad and Carman Vanasse, Chris and Tracy Vanasse, Jill and Rich Wilcox, Mark Vanasse, and all their children and grandchildren.
The family invites you to share your personal memories with us at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 3:00PM to 6:00PM. A private interment in the Warren Cemetery is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, guests are encouraged to send memorials to support local outlets such as the Roberts/Warren Fire & Rescue, Roberts United Church of Christ, Roberts UCC Food Pantry, Warren Cemetery Association, and the Hazel Mackin Community Library.
