Nancy Lawrence

Nancy Ann (Steinhaus) Lawrence, age 80, became a Christmas Angel on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her children (Carolyn “Kelly” Ottman, Christine Melby and Jeffrey Lawrence). She was born to Dora (Green) and Allen Steinhaus in Sheboygan, WI on December 11, 1942. Her life details are found on the CullenCrea Funeral Home website.

A celebration of life will occur June 24, 2023, at the New Richmond Methodist Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation at 10:00, with service at 11:00.

