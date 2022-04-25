Aug. 27, 1950 - April 22, 2022
SOMERSET, Wis. - Nancy Peterson, 71, Somerset, Wis., died Friday, April 22, in her home.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, Wis.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.