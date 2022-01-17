Neil S. Shirley

Neil Stanley Shirley, age 77, of Hudson, WI, passed away at Regions Hospital on January 14th, 2022.
Neil was born on January 4, 1945 in Montebello, CA, to parents George and Helen (Bonar) Shirley. He graduated from Sierra High School in Whittier, CA, he then continued his education at California State University, Fullerton. After his schooling Neil served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from his service to our country he worked as an auto parts peddler and worked for NAPA Auto in Hudson.
Neil may have had a grumpy grandpa look to him but he really had such a big heart, especially for kids. He spent a lot of his time reading, his favorites being anything regarding the Civil War, and suspense novels. He volunteered at E.P. Rock Elementary School in Hudson for many years tutoring reading. He also loved working out at the YMCA, drinking all their coffee, and chatting with anyone who stopped by “his table”. His sense of humor was off color and sarcastic. Neil was also interested in politics and in his younger years he was active in local political campaigns.
Neil will remain in the hearts of his children Denise (Rick) Shirley-Carter, Susan Aubin, Isaac Howell, and Ashleigh Shirley; siblings Thomas Shirley, James (Melinda) Shirley, Nancy (Mike) Rockwood as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Bob Shirley and Terry Shirley.
A Celebration of Neil’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Hudson YMCA and Hudson Public Library.
