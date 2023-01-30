Norah D. Oehmke

Norah Denise (Linehan) Oehmke, age 84, of Hudson, WI passed away on January 23, 2023. Norah was born January 3, 1939, the daughter of Daniel and Norah (Mannion) Linehan. She graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in Detroit, MI and was the first in her family to attend a university, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Detroit. Norah was united in marriage to Richard Oehmke on February 4, 1961 at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Detroit, MI and together they were blessed with six children and thirteen grandchildren.
Norah was dedicated to her family and found gratification in spending time with supporting all six children. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and citizenship, with her parents having immigrated to the United States. She was a woman of many passions including travelling and gardening.
Norah served for many years on the school board, was a youth soccer coach, a reading assistant at the local elementary school, and CCD teacher at Saint Patrick‘s Catholic Church.
Norah is survived by her siblings, Kathleen (Harold) Robertson of Brownsville, MI, Margaret (Dave) Giles, Rogers City, MI, and Eileen (Les) Elliot, Havelock, NC; children, Daniel (Sandy) of Welch, MN, Robert of Hudson, WI, Norah of St. Paul, MN, John of Sacramento, CA, Michael of Magnolia, DE and James (Nicola) of Düsseldorf, Germany; and thirteen grandchildren, Patrick, Kathryn, Joseph, Madaline, Brayden, Octavia, Margaret, Henry, Emma, Abigail, Nicholas, Beatrice and Anna. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard; her parents, Daniel and Norah (Mannion) Linehan; and her sister Sheila (Claude) Pyne.
Visitation 4-6 p.m. on Mon., Jan. 30, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, with a prayer service at 5:15 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 31, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, with a visitation 1 hr prior to Mass at church. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Interment at St. Patrick’s’ Catholic Cemetery.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
