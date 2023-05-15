Patricia A. Konkel Larson age 85 of Hudson, WI died May 13th with family by her side. Patricia was born July 16th, 1937, in Bark River, Michigan. Patricia graduated from Bark River High School in 1955. She moved to Milwaukee WI where she met and later married Kenneth R. Larson from Hudson WI on June 6th, 1959. Pat and Ken moved to Hudson, WI after Ken’s service in the Army.
Patricia raised her family in Hudson. She worked numerous jobs, as a dental assistant, a church secretary, at Christian Community Homes (CCH) as CNA, After School Age Care at Hudson Schools and many other volunteering responsibilities. Patricia was very active in St. Patrick’s Church as well as the Carmel of Sacred Hearts where she was a Lay Carmelite. She loved playing Bridge and participated in couples and women’s bridge clubs with her friends. She was an avid gardener, excellent cook and baker. Patricia was always a cheerleader for the staff and residents of Pine Ridge Memory Care and loved music. Pat was always known for her gentle spirit and loving heart.
Patricia will forever remain in the hearts of her children Alan (Kris) Larson, Brad (Lisa Jean) Larson, Andy (Lisa Michelle) Larson, grandchildren Nick, Ali, Gabriella, Olivia, Alaina, Hadley, Theo, and great grandchild Grace.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Larson, and parents Albert Konkel and Rose Konkel formerly of Bark River Michigan.
To honor Patricia there will be a celebration of life Friday May 26th at 3:00pm at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 So. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016. A visitation will take place from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. Following the service at 3:00pm there will be a burial and a dinner will be served at the O’Connell Funeral Home after service. The service will be live-streamed - see funeral home website for details. Memorials will be used towards The Carmel of Sacred Heart 430 Laurel Ave. Hudson WI. 54016 and may also be sent to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 So. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016.
