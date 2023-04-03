Patricia M. and Arden D. Forehand

Patricia M. Forehand born January 24, 1941 passed away on February 15, 2023 at home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Arden D. Forehand born February 13, 1939 passed away on February 17, 2023 at home surrounded by family following a stroke.
Pat and Arden met in high school in the Barron Wisconsin area in the 1950’s. They were married in 1957 and welcomed four children into their lives. Terry, Gary, Laurie, and Curt.
In 1969 Pat and Arden established The Arpa Arabian Farm in New Richmond, Wisconsin and were fortunate to purchase the Arabian stallion “Gamaar”. Gamaar was bred by Daniel C. Gainey, President of Jostens and owner of the renowned Gainey Fountainhead Arabians in Owatonna, MN. Dan Gainey in a 1975 letter to the Forehand’s wrote “The quality of Gamaar is Superb and carries. through like very few stallions I have ever known”.
Arden and Pat with their children Terry, Laurie, and Curt owned, developed, and managed a large breeding facility. Gamaar’s offspring soon became renowned not only for their ability to win consistently in the show ring, but also for producing sons and daughters that carried on his extreme beauty, quality, and type.
Arden and Pat left a legacy in the Arabian Horse world that is noted in the International Arabian show circuit and Arabian breeding farms around the world to this day. The Gamaar blood lines continue to be prominent as noted by his Champion Arabian mares and stallions, producing International Champions in North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East.
Arden worked for Fairway Foods Inc. for most of his career in several key management positions, eventually being named Vice President of Warehousing and Transportation. Fairway Foods Inc. was purchased by Holiday Worldwide Companies of Bloomington, Minnesota where Arden became part of the management team in the credit department before he retired.
Pat went back to college in 1988 and received her Registered Nursing Degree. She worked her entire nursing career at United Hospital of St Paul until she retired in 2011.
Arden was an avid collector of 50’s and 60’s cars and tractors which he enjoyed during his retirement. Arden also served as President of the Minnesota Arabian Horse Association in the 1970’s.
Pat continued to passionately mentor her grandchildren and equine youth in the Midwest, including 4-H, Open Shows and The Minnesota Arabian Youth Association.
Arden and Pat enjoyed music and singing. They were avid members of the church choir, community choir, quartets and sang together at times. They always valued and demonstrated hard work, integrity and a never ending and larger than life love of family and friends.
Arden is preceded in death by his parents Wayland and Elizabeth Forehand of Hillsdale, Wisconsin, sister Karen Varnam, brother Wayland Craig Forehand Jr, and infant son Gary Duane.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Evelyn Tornio of Hillsdale, Wisconsin, brother Virgil Tornio, sister Betty Jean Rasmussen, and infant son Gary Duane. Pat is survived by brothers Dennis Tornio and Kenneth Tornio.
Arden and Pat are survived by children Terry Forehand (David Sprangers), Laurie Johnson (Joe Prestwood), and Curtis Forehand (Stacey Majerus Forehand). Grandchildren - Crystal (Justin) Winsor, Ciara (Travis) Double, Jeffrey (Anne) Johnson, Rebecca Prestwood, Robert Forehand, and Hope Forehand. Great Grandchildren - Morgan, Rory, and Lexi Double, Colton and Hunter Winsor and Weston Johnson.
The Forehand Family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Brighton Hospice Team out of Northfield, MN for the superior care provided for our parents and their dedication to end of life support for their clients and families.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: The Minnesota Arabian Youth Assn. C/O Carol Thuringer, 3599 830th St., Hager City Wisconsin 54014 in honor of Arden and Pat Forehand.
Venmo:@MNArabian-HorseAssociation
Paypal:treasurer@mnarabhorse.com
A celebration of Life will be held:
June 10, 2023 at The Forehand Farm - 1:00 pm
33260 County 24 Blvd, Cannon Falls, MN, 55009
All family and friends are welcome.
