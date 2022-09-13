Patricia  Van Dusartz

Patricia Mary Van Dusartz, age 87 of Hudson, WI, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Comforts of Home Care Center in Hudson, WI. Pat was born on April 10, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Cashmier and Josephine (Wilk) Clemas. She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. Pat was united in marriage to Peter Van Dusartz on April 23, 1955 at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple was blessed with six children, Mary, Jennifer, Peter, John, Jo Marie, and Charles. Pat loved being a caregiver to her family and, by example, taught her children about generosity and her faithful religious beliefs. Together, Pat and Peter owned and operated Van Real Estate, where Pat was a broker and the bookkeeper for over 12 years. Beyond the real estate, Pat had a gift for interior decorating, and was a self-made architect and home designer. Her room designs were meant to be lived in, but were always beautiful as well.
Pat’s greatest joy in life was her family, and she considered family time as the best time. She loved family gatherings and always made sure everyone was fed and content. Pat was also fond of babies. Babies filled her with so much joy, and it did not matter who the child belonged to, she was always around and willing to help out. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and held a strong faith in God.
Pat will remain in the hearts of her beloved husband of 67 years, Peter; children, Mary (Tom) Downing, Jennifer (Doug) Carlson, Peter (Kathryn), Jo Marie (Dean) Johnson, and Charles; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her son, John; her parents; and her sister, Joan Seifert.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Pat’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, September 15, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI, and also one hour prior to the mass at the church on Friday. Pat’s funeral mass will be livestreamed through the St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page. Interment at the Cemetery of Our Holy Rosary in Fox Creek, WI. Memorials preferred to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
