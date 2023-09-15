Patricia Virginia Simonett

Age 90, of Oak Park Heights, MN (formerly Hudson, WI and Owatonna, MN), died peacefully surrounded by her family on September 13, 2023.
God, her family, and friends were everything to her. She was a humble, fun-loving and selfless person who was always thinking of other people. She worked as the Executive Assistant to the CEO of Jostens and National Computer Systems In Minneapolis at the height of her career.
Preceded in death by parents, Matie and Emery Conrad, brothers Dean and Dennis Conrad, and husband the Rev. Edwin Schmidt.
Pat is survived by loving children Cynthia Hackworthy, Kathy (Jeff) Stonehouse, Mark (Betty) Simonett, and her only sister Charlotte Burgeson. Beloved grandchildren include Nick (Jess) Hackworthy, Sarah Hackworthy, David (Abby) Hackworthy, Lauren (Mike) Huff, Anna Stonehouse, Adam (Helen) Simonett and Katie (Tom) Jorgensen. She was blessed with 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 21 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 10:00- 11:00 AM at OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1616 Olive St W, Stillwater, MN. Luncheon will follow. Memorials preferred to the caring staff at Boutwells Landing 2 nd Floor, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
