Patty passed away on January 27, 2022 at New Perspectives Long Term Care in Mahtomedi. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Mariana; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lee Powers (Jerrie); brother, Michael Young (Eileen); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Anne and Chester Young; brothers, Richard and Robert Young; daughter, Theresa; son, John.
She worked for Andersen Windows for 24 years and retired in 1999. Patty loved being with her family, enjoyed painting portraits and loved St. Mary’s Church and the people of St. Mary’s.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, February 4th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th Street, Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior. Burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
