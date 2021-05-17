Paul A. Stratton, age 69, of River Falls, WI, went to eternal rest on May 13, 2021 surrounded by his family at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN.
Paul was born on April 16, 1952 in Aurora, IL, the eldest son to Blair and Sally (Wade) Stratton. On August 26, 1972 he was united in marriage to his cherished wife Bonnie Bentz at First Methodist Church of Batavia.
He worked for 38 years at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls as the Building and Grounds Superintendent.
Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their many activities. Paul was an avid collector of everything. If you needed anything, everyone knew Paul would have it. He was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and spending time on a lake fishing. He also enjoyed vacationing frequently with his family and often times with friends, taking various cruises to the Bahamas, Mexico, and destinations along the west and east coast. He also spent much of his time at the lake house with his family.
Paul is lovingly survived by his wife of 48 years, Bonnie; children, Kyle (Chris) Stratton and Kati (Ross) Zimmermann; 6 grandchildren: Tyler Hunter, Clayton Rhy, Wade Stratton, Cody Stratton, Liam Zimmermann and Zoey Zimmermann; brother, David Stratton (Meg Weaver); brother-in-law, Archie (Linda) Bentz; sister-in-law, Connie (Lew) Deal; nieces and nephews: Bryant (Cheryl) Stratton, Parker Stratton, Lucas Stratton, Travis Bentz, Danielle (Steve) Hein, Delannie Ekhtiari, and Nicole (Jon) Strack; along with several great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
You are invited to join the Stratton family for A Celebration of Paul’s Life at 4pm-7pm on June 5th, 2021 at St. Croix Lanes in River Falls, WI.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord!
