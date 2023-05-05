(1933-2023)
Paul Emil Boettcher was born in Montevideo, Minnesota, and died in Hudson, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphine Weckwerth Boettcher and Paul August Boettcher; sister and brother-in-law, Gertrude Ehlers (Robert); brother and sister-in-law, Harlan Boettcher (Marjorie); and wife, Barbara Farber Boettcher. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hood Boettcher; daughters, Bonna J. Boettcher (Mary E. Zachary) and Elizabeth M. Wegner (Bruce); and Joyce’s children, Connor Hood (Lee), Tim Hood (Pam), Sarah Hood, and Sunia Pallante (Philip); grandchildren, Benjamin Wegner, Abigail Wegner (fiancé, Tom Hanson), Alex Pallante, and Parker Pallante; nieces and nephews , Gwynn Mundinger (John), Rodney Ehlers (Beth), Brian Boettcher (Marie), Susan Boettcher, and Ann L. Patteson (Dennis Lautenschlager); and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Paul grew up in rural Montevideo, Minnesota, and attended District 7 school through grade 8, moving to Montevideo Central Senior High School in grade 9, and graduating in 1951. He studied piano, played baritone horn in the school band, sang in the school chorus, and played both offensive and defensive tackle on the school varsity football team.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Point Barrow, Alaska. After being discharged, he worked on the family farm as well as on the farm he purchased with his wife, Barbara; he also began working as a teller at Union State Bank in Montevideo. Paul’s banking career continued to progress and he gave up active farming when he was promoted to Vice-President. In 1971, he accepted a promotion with Northwestern State Bank in Slayton, Minnesota, where he served as First Vice-President in charge of agricultural loans. He returned to Montevideo in 1983, selling both real estate and insurance. While living in Montevideo, he met Joyce Hood, and their friendship deepened. After he and Joyce married, he relocated to Iowa City, Iowa and began working for the FDIC; he worked for Farm Credit Services when they moved to Oshkosh, Wisconsin. After retiring from FCS, he worked as a tax preparer for H&R Block and returned to banking part-time.
Despite failing at retirement several times, Paul did eventually retire from paid employment. He continued with numerous volunteer activities including spending hours at the Carpenter Nature Center in Hastings, Minnesota where he assisted with the apple orchards. He became known as “Pumpkin Paul” after a local television station interviewed him about his work at Carpenter and especially with the pumpkin patch. He also continued his tax work, volunteering at Senior Centers around the area, helping hundreds of senior citizens with their annual tax preparation. After Paul and Joyce moved to Hudson, he served as retirement community treasurer for a number of years.
Faith, family, and music were central to Paul’s life. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montevideo and served in many roles, including as treasurer and elder, as well as singing in the church choir. He was equally active in other churches where he was a member, happily contributing of his time and talents and providing financial support for many endeavors. Thoughtful stewardship was part of Paul’s faith and in addition to stewarding money, he was a steward of the natural environment, using things until they wore out, conserving natural resources, turning off lights and turning down thermostats, and recycling anything that could be recycled, well before those became accepted practices. In his later years he developed a focused practice of individual bible study.
Paul’s family was a high priority. He spent countless hours at school concerts, plays, parades, and athletic events as he supported his daughters’ and grandchildren’s interests. He remained in touch with relatives and frequently made time to either call, write, or visit in person. Music also was central: Paul loved to sing, whether singing hymns in church, singing in the church choir, with local Barbershop Choruses, or with various groups assembled by his daughter, Elizabeth and grandson, Ben.
A Memorial Service was held on 8 May at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1205 Sixth Street, Hudson, Wisconsin. Interment will be scheduled for a later date and will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Carpenter Nature Center (https://carpenternaturecenter.org/); YIH (Youth in Harmony) - St. Croix Valley Chapter; or an organization of your choosing.
