Paul L. Lorentzen

Paul Lorentzen, age 58 of Roberts, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN. Born on May 15th, 1964, in New Richmond WI to Robert and Delores Lorentzen. Paul lost his battle with cancer. He fought a good fight.
Paul was a very kind person to everyone that knew him. He had a big heart. Paul was a great brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. Paul could make anyone smile, laugh and was always there. Paul worked for Cub Foods for over 30 years, he had a great work family. He is preceded in death by granddaughter, Malorie Mattoon. Paul is survived by Robert Lorentzen (Laura), Ashley, Jordan, and Andrea. Jesse Schuster (Ashley). Kayla Mattoon (Connor). Brently, Bennett, Kayden, Jaxson, Emilia, Barret.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Avenue New Richmond, WI. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.