Paul Lewis Staples, 31, passed away on August 30, 2022. Paul was born in Stillwater, MN to parents Randall Staples and Laura Ytzen on September 14, 1990. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 2009.
From a young boy Paul was an avid adventurer. He enjoyed anything outdoor related, especially kayaking, dog sledding, flying, rock climbing, go kart racing and fishing. He worked as a professional guide for both kayaking and dog sledding and had many levels of accreditation in his chosen field. In his many years as a guide he touched thousands of peoples’ lives for the better. Paul was working toward becoming a pilot and was actively pursuing his own guide business specializing in sharing the beauty of Lake Superior and the surrounding area to guests.
Paul dearly loved and was loved by his family, friends, animals and Mother Nature. Always excited to share his love of adventure, he took friends and family on excursions to show them the amazing freedom he had found in nature. Paul lived his life on his own terms. He encouraged all who knew him to be better people, always leading by example showing kindness and generosity to all life that he crossed paths with whether it be a turtle on the road or one of his furry four legged friends.
To all that knew Paul he was a joyful light. When Paul entered a room it was immediately brightened and everyone was put at ease with his kind and loving personality. Paul brought out smiles and lots of laughter in every interaction he had. His charismatic and friendly personality will forever live on in our hearts.
Paul is survived by his great grandmother Anita Senjem, grandmother Marie Ytzen, grandmother Jeaneen Staples, mother Laura (Joe) Meyer, father Randy (Aimee) Staples, brother Brent (Alison) Staples, sister Randi Staples, stepsister Sadira Burgess, stepsister McKenna Meyer, stepbrother Kody Meyer and many special aunts, uncles, cousins, 5 beloved nieces and a great nephew.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers; Raymond Ytzen and Mark Staples.
Visitation will be at 1:00-2:45 pm with services to follow at 3:00pm, Saturday, October, 1, 2022 at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI.
Flowers are welcome or please visit: https://gofund.me/7df955d0
to contribute to a park bench in Paul’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.