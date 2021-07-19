“I depart from you, and I am ever with you.”
Dr. Frank Crane
Peter John Kelly, Sr. born December 13, 1939 was first most a devout Irish Catholic. His father’s family came over from Ireland in 1886. Peter, and his twin brother Paul, were altar boys at Saint Bridget’s church in River Falls, Wisconsin as children. Peter loved his parents, Esther and John Leo Kelly and siblings dearly and often would share stories of his childhood. Peter was a University of Minnesota scholar and artist with several degrees. He had a BS with distinction (1973), a BFA (1974) and was a few credits shy from a Master of Fine Arts degree. As a student, he worked at Coffman Memorial Union Gallery. He was a member of the National Art Fraternity, Delta Phi Delta and served as Vice President. He was awarded multiple art awards in sculpture including the Saint Paul Winter Carnival Ice Sculpture best of show and first place at the Rice Lake Fine Arts Festival. Peter student taught at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and was a project coordinator for the Minnesota Museum of Art and a student delegate for the National Art Education Association.
Peter worked at 3M for nearly 38 years. He was a union steward for the Oil, Chemical and Atomic Workers Union. Peter worked five years at Point Saint Croix Marina, and 10 years as a counselor’s aide at the Dakota County Cochran Program. Peter was highly involved in the City of Prescott government, including serving as second Ward Alderman, President of the Prescott City Council and President of the Lions Club. Peter loved Prescott and gave his all for the city. Peter was generous to a fault, had an end to the earth kind of love, especially for his children, and was selfless and caring. His kindness was unprecedented, he had a twinkle in his eye, was highly intelligent and had a great sense of humor. He was always there for everyone and identified with the Good Samaritan story from the Bible. He would tell us, “When you are comfortable, think of them who are suffering.” Nick Coleman
He was a giver, and never a taker. He loves God, his six children and all of his grandchildren beyond measure, and we all loved him back more! Peter passed away on his infant son John Leo, who passed away at 5 weeks, 50th birthday. All who knew him appreciated his wisdom and his kindly advise. Peter adored God the Father, Jesus his son and the Holy Spirit! He was so very grateful for his many gifts. When his hands were crippled from age and he couldn’t hold the rosary he still prayed the rosary on his fingers. He would be sorry for the pain that we are bearing in our loss and he would want us to know there are brighter days coming our way. “Let every action be beautiful for God.” Mother Theresa
Peter is survived by his children, Bridget (Tim Fik) Kelly, Paulette (Tom Pappas) Kelly, Peter Kelly Jr., Paul (Gladys) Kelly, and Patrick Kelly; a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his twin brother, Paul (Patty) Kelly; his sister, Mary (Gene) Webster; lifelong friends, Nick Jadinak and the Early family; and countless friends. Peter was preceded in death by his infant son, John Leo Kelly; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kelly; his parents; and sisters, Doug (Carol) Kelly, and Carole (Don) Danielson.
Visitation 10:00am, and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at the St Joseph Parish in Prescott, WI. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center in Prescott. A private family burial will be held. Peter’s final resting place will be St. Mary’s Big River Catholic Cemetery. Services entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Funeral Home of Prescott, WI. 715-262-5404 oconnellbenedict.com
