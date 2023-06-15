Peter Mudrinich

In loving memory of Peter J. Mudrinich, devoted husband, cherished father, and beloved friend, who passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2023 at the age of 76. Peter’s life was a testament to love, service, and unwavering loyalty. His compassionate nature touched the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.
Peter was a devoted and loving husband to his spouse Ursula, the love of his life, and was by her side for 52 years.
As a dedicated father, Peter was the epitome of strength and courage. He embraced his role with unwavering dedication and love. He nurtured his sons’ dreams, encouraged their aspirations, and celebrated their every achievement. Peter’s wisdom, patience, and guidance will forever shape the lives of his children and leave an indelible mark on their hearts and families.
Outside his role as a father, Peter was a beacon of selfless service. Peter served as a U.S. Marine (Vietnam Veteran - Khe Sanh), a High School Teacher (Herr Moo), and a dedicated patriot. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Peter’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who know him. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a guiding light in the lives of those he loved and left behind.
Peter is survived by his spouse Ursula, his two sons, Erik (wife Mary) and Mark (wife Kirsten), and his three lovely grandchildren, Cole, Ava, and Evora.
“To do the useful things, to say the courageous things, to contemplate the beautiful things: that is enough for one man’s life.” T.S. Elliot
A celebration of life will be from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home: 225 South 3rd St, River Falls, WI, 54022.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of River Falls, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-425-5644
