Philip Lawrence Erickson

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 652 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CHISAGO ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MORA, OSCEOLA, PRINCETON, AND RICE LAKE.