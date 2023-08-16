In loving memory, PHILIP LAWRENCE ERICKSON, age 40, of St. Charles, Missouri died on June 1, 2023. Philip was born December 21, 1982, at Hudson, WI, to Carl and Rosanne (Walhaug) Erickson.
Philip was a proud Army Veteran (joined after 911 in 2002 and was Honorably Discharged February 16, 2010), was based out of Fort Hood, TX, with the 926th Engineer Group as a Diesel Mechanic-Gunner, during his two and half Iraq tours volunteered for many missions earning three commendations, injuring his back and crushed leg brought him back to the United States for many surgeries. He had unwavering loyalty, a compassionate nature and was proud to be an American!
Philip continued in life to obtain a Master Degree in Business Administration from Benedictine University (December 31, 2013). With his degree he was employed by Wainwright Industries, Wentzville, MO, as a Supervisor and Bi State Rubber Company, Fenton, MO, as their Plant Manager. Philip felt fortunate traveling to many countries, the last was a business trip to Germany.
Faith was important, Philip was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church, Hudson, WI, and confirmed at First Lutheran Church, New Richmond, WI.
Attending schools at Hudson and New Richmond, Phil excelled as a hockey player playing as a freshman on the New Richmond State Hockey Team, made several WI Select Teams, played for the South St. Paul Steers and on the Anchorage, Alaska Junior Hockey team until he broke his collar bone. During the summers Phil looked forward to his favorite job as a Cook and Counselor at the Steve Jensen Heartland Hockey Camp.
Philip laughed easily, had an infectious smile that drew people toward him (enjoyed talking with all he met), had a fun loving personality, was witty, sarcastic and enjoyed a good joke.
Phil was an outdoor enthusiast with a deep love for hunting and fishing. As a young boy he wore out several Daisy BB guns that early cloned excellent shooting skills (plus a successful bow hunter) he captured during his many deer , duck and goose hunting adventures to South and North Dakota, Wisconsin, Texas and at the family Aitkin, Minnesota lake cabin (had great pride in bringing home meat for the family freezer).
Yet, it was Phil’s fishing passion (like a religion), that gave him the most satisfaction and peace for his soul. Phil was like a “Fish Whisperer” that could talk any school of fish in for the catch. He made his own colorful fishing tackle; his favorite being called the” Loon Bait” (as a young boy Phil would talk to the Loon where they would come unafraid to his fishing boat). With that crooked smirk on his face, Phil could be found watching the sun come up and the sun going down while he angled for the big one. Nature was Phil’s friend giving him wholeness and re-connection to life.
Phil loved to cook (especially for others), he was a Grill Master, loved his oldie music, a roaring campfire, Dad time with his daughters, his Chocolate Lab Loki, finding Morel Mushrooms, four wheeling, ice fishing, snowmobiling and lived life to the fullest.
“Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” Phil’s favorite song and we may have a glimpse of Phil and Matt… sitting on the dock of the bay…passing time…trying to catch the “Big One”!
Philip is survived by parents, Carl and Rosanne (Walhaug) Erickson; daughters, Lily Erickson (15) and Hartley Erickson (7); aunts, Shelley Anderson (Bemidji, MN) and Daneeta Erickson (White Bear Lake, MN); uncles, Roy (Patty) Erickson (Roseville, MN) and Mark (Debbie) Erickson (White Bear Lake, MN). Also, many aunts, uncles, great aunt and uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew; grandparents, Lloyd and Luella (Cronkhite) Walhaug and Lawrence and Betty (Johnson) Erickson; uncles, John Erickson and Terry Anderson,
A Celebration of Philip’s Life will be 12:00pm - Saturday, September 9, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor Reggie Denton officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment with Military Honors provided by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post #1727 will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. To leave an online condolence, visit www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
