Philip Schneider

Philip Martin Schneider, age 75 of North Hudson, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on October 2, 2021 at his home. Phil was born on January 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to Vincent and Gertrude (Harmuth) Schneider. He grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota and graduated from Cretin-Derham Hall in 1964. Phil continued his studies at St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Microbiology in 1968. He went on to earn a master’s degree in Food Science from the University of Minnesota. On June 27, 1970, Phil was united in marriage to Jean Swenson in St. Peter, Minnesota, and the couple was blessed with four children, Jessica, Peter, Matthew, and David. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed coaching his children’s youth hockey and baseball teams. Phil worked for 3M as a Senior Specialist of Sterilization Products, and got to travel throughout the world with his job. He was a member of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) and on the board for the International Organization for Standardization for sterilization (ISO). Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, and showing hospitality and generosity to others. He especially loved spoiling his grandkids. He was an avid golfer and got many chuckles with his witty and dry sense of humor.
Phil will remain in the hearts of his wife, Jean; children, Jessica, Peter, Matthew (Amy) and David (Dr. Natasha Auer); grandchildren, Ori, Sydney, Cameron, Andrew, Cooper, and Morgan; brother, V. Peter Schneider; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Paula Schneider.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Phil’s life will be held from 3:00-4:30 p.m., with a time of reflection and sharing of memories at 4:30 p.m., on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S 11th St., Hudson, WI. Memorial preferred.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
