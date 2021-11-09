Philippine “Phyl” Beer

Philippine “Phyl” Ursina Beer, age 81, of Burkhardt, WI, passed away Saturday November 6, 2021 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond, WI. Phyl was born on September 22, 1940 in St. Croix Falls, WI to Frank and Lauretta (McMullen) Meixner. She grew up in the St. Croix River Valley and graduated from Stillwater High School with the class of 1959. Phyl was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Beer on November 7, 1959 in Stillwater, and the couple was blessed with three children, Dan, Laurie, and Jeff. She was proud of her family and did everything she could to make everyone feel loved. The Beer family owned and operated a farm in Burkhardt, and Phyl took it upon herself to keep Dick and her boys fed, showing her love and appreciation for the farm work being done. Though she was not in the fields, she helped with the daily operations of the farm to allow things to run as smoothly as possible for over 60 years.
Phyl enjoyed sewing, knitting, and needlepoint and loved gathering with friends to knit together and work their crafty projects. She assembled many beautiful quilts and was delighted to give them as gifts to commemorate special occasions. Phyl also volunteered her skills and expertise with the 4H Club teaching sewing and knitting. She was active with the Redeemer Lutheran Church, volunteering and participating in women’s groups. Phyl and Dick enjoyed pulling their 5th wheel camper across the southern United States, especially enjoying stops to visit family and friends in Florida and Branson, MO. Phyl maintained a productive vegetable garden and used the bounty to help feed her family and fill the cellar. In addition to her canning, she froze sweet corn for year round use. She refinished furniture and the woodwork in their centennial farm house and even built a grandfather clock. Her skills, talents and hard work are evident throughout the farmhouse but nowhere more than in the hearts of those she touched.
Phyl will remain in the hearts of her husband, Richard “Dick”; children, Dan, Laurie (Pat) Collova, and Jeff (Jean); grandchildren, Charlie (Erin), Ryan, Nicholas Olsen (Chelsea), Michael (Caitlin) Olsen, Martin (Carrie) Collova, Marcy Collova (Josh), and Marlon Collova; great-grandchildren, Clara, Wynn, August, Elliott, Martin, Sam, Lola, Hunter, Berlyn, Chloe, George, and Oliver; brother, Don (Linda) Meixner; brother-in-law, Ronald (Linda) Beer; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant child; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Beer.
A memorial service celebrating Phyl’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 12, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1097 Scott Rd., Burkhardt, WI (masks encouraged). A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4:00-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson.
