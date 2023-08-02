Phyllis Fife

Phyllis Elda Fife, age 95 of Hudson passed away on Thursday July 20, 2023.
Phyllis was born January 12, 1928 in Minneapolis to William & Bertha (Stenzel) Fresonke.
Phyllis was the youngest of 5 children; Norman, Lauren, Corrine, Raymond, and Phyllis. She was a loving mother and devoted wife to James Fife. Phyllis loved the church and was a very active volunteer for many small groups such as bible study, quilting, prayers shawls, choir, bridge club, and various craft project groups. She enjoyed oil painting, gardening, homemaking, and baking.
Phyllis is survived by her children Robert (Denise), Lee (Sally), Susan (Brian), and her grandchildren; Sara, Zach, and step grandchildren Brandon, Nick, Samantha, Katherine, and Robert. She was also blessed with 2 great grandchildren Noel and Hanna. Her influence in all our lives will always be remembered.
Goodbye for now.
Memorial Service 2 PM Saturday August 26 with 1-2 PM Gathering at O’Connell Funeral Home, 520 s. 11th St. Hudson.
