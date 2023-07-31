Phyllis J. Harper, 63, of Hudson, WI died Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, MN after a 7 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
She was born on January 21st, 1960 in Cumberland, WI to Ted and Annie (Graf) Adascheck. As a senior in High School she was crowned Miss Cumberland during the annual Rutabaga Festival and spent many a summer weekend riding the float at local festivals and also attending the St. Paul Winter Carnival. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1978. After graduation she became an actor with the Rainbow Road Company Children’s Theater out of U.W. B.C.C. in Rice Lake, WI. She met her future husband, Tom, there in Rice Lake. They were married June 14th, 1980 in Hudson, WI where they resided.
Phyllis attended WITC New Richmond and earned a degree in accounting and held positions at Concordia College, St Paul and Erickson’s Oil Products.
On August 13th, 1988 Phyllis and Tom were blessed with their son, Matthew, who was born with Cerebral Palsy. They became tireless advocates for their son and other disabled people in the Hudson area. They actively participated in the One Block Run for CP, Bridge for Community Life, and other charitable organizations.
Phyllis worked for Hudson Area Schools in the Food Service area for 20 years, and managed the kitchen in the E.P. Rock Middle School. Even though food prep was her job, she loved to cook for family and friends. Her annual birthday party for son, Matt, was always a feast of lovingly prepared food.
The love of theater never left Phyllis and she loved movies, drama, comedy, and whatever related to acting. She had a prodigious memory for the names of actors and could quote memorable lines from scores of movies.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Tom and son, Matt. Also, siblings Arnold (Phyl) Adascheck, Norman (Kathy) Adascheck, Sandy (John) Bonneville, Candy (Jim) Cotone, and Beverly (Mike) Thomas, and brother-in-law Bud Ranallo. She was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Annie Adascheck, and sister Barbara Ranallo.
A Celebration of Life for Phyllis will be held Friday, August 4th, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, 520 S Eleventh Street, Hudson, WI 54016.
Funeral services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
