Rachel L. Moore

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and
Pierce Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Carver, Dakota and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Goodhue and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties.
.Rivers have crested and are falling. The light precipitation
expected this weekend should have little or no impact on area rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 682.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Friday was 682.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 680.8 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
682.5 feet on 06/28/1993.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Friday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.8 feet on 04/13/2011.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Houston, Allamakee,
Crawford and Vernon Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Saturday morning.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Friday was 18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 16.3 feet next
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.6 feet on 05/01/1975.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MAY 06...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until Saturday, May 06.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, The city of Frontenac and Bay City begin
flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Friday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 06/28/1993.
&&
