Rachel L. Moore

Rachel Lou (Bachler) Moore of Yuma, Arizona, (and previously a long-time resident of New Richmond, WI) went peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Rachel, 82, was the beloved wife of John (Jack) Moore and a devoted mother and grandmother whose Christian faith was an essential part of her life.

Born April 30,1940 in Wheeler, Wisconsin, Rachel was raised on a farm in nearby Ridgeland. She attended a one-room elementary school and graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 1958. Rachel’s desire to travel led her to airline school in Minneapolis and a job in Washington, DC with Capitol Airlines followed. While attending a St. Patrick’s Day dance at the nearby Naval base, she met her forever love, Jack. The two married eleven months later on February 23, 1963.

During their sixty-year marriage, Rachel and Jack raised four sons and as a US Navy family were stationed all over the world: Ft. Mead, Maryland; Kamiseya, Japan; Edsel, Scotland; Ankara, Turkey, and Rota, Spain.

Following their overseas assignments, they relocated to New Richmond, Wisconsin to be nearer Rachel’s ailing parents. She worked as a receptionist at the New Richmond News and in her free time enjoyed performing with Stage Door Players and singing in the choir at the First Lutheran Church.

After retiring from the Navy, Rachel and Jack purchased a local screen printing and trophy shop. They renamed it Moore Imprints and worked side by side until 1995. A desire for warmer weather and with most of the family living in other states, they purchased a fifth wheel, said good-bye to Wisconsin and hit the open road. With Rachel as co-pilot they toured the US and Canada on an amazing 17-year journey, spending time with family and friends along the way.

Finally settling in Yuma, Arizona, Rachel was an active member of the Sun Vista community where she led water aerobics, was the host of the annual variety show, and member of the women’s chorus and the church choir.

In addition to her husband, Rachel is survived by her four sons, Michael (Kelly), James (Rika), Joseph (Anne) and Douglas (Kelly), and nine grandchildren, Anri, Rina, Duncan, Emma, Jack Riley, Caitlin, Mia, Liam, and Eva.

A private memorial will take place at a future date at the family burial site at Hay River Lutheran Church, Wheeler, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Crossroads Mission, a faith-based homeless shelter and drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility in Yuma, AZ.

