Ralph Germain

Ralph Vincent Germain, age 90, of Stillwater, MN passed away June 7, 2021 surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born July 19, 1930 on the family farm in Star Prairie township, WI to John D. and Berengere (LaVenture) Germain. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1948. Ralph married Dianne Heller in Shakopee, MN on November 6, 1970. They raised their three children in Stillwater. Ralph was interested in flight from a young age and began flying lessons at age 16. He received his commercial pilot’s license in 1972 and enjoyed flying as a hobby. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 and was a member of the American Legion. He was employed by 3M for 33 years. Ralph had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. In addition to singing in church and at family events, he was a member of the 3M Music Makers for many years. Ralph embraced his French-Canadian heritage and participated in many cultural events in the Midwest. He was a member of the French singing group Les Canadiens Errants and La Société Canadienne Française du Minnesota. He also enjoyed playing cards with his brothers and sisters, watching Packer and Badger football, playing golf, visiting family and friends, and traveling with Dianne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Delore, Sr. Ella Marie, Andrew, Sr. Claire, Doris, Mae, Urban, Rita, Dennis, Donald, and Leo. Ralph is survived by his wife, Dianne; children, Anthony (Jodie) of Orono, Simone of Eden Prairie, and Sarah of Taos, New Mexico; grandchildren, Gabe, Ethan, Ava, Destiny, Chloe, and Giselle; sister-in-law, Velma Germain; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Merci mes amis…au revoir!
Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Thursday June 10, 2021 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Somerset, WI. Visitation is 1.5 hours prior to Mass at church. Military honors immediately following Mass at church. Interment at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Somerset. Memorials preferred.
