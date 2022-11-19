Ramona Johnson

Ramona Jean (Wentlandt) Davison Johnson, age 88, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Golden Age Manor, in Amery, WI, after a short battle with Congestive Heart Failure.
Ramona was born on December 30, 1933 to Emil and Elva (Coon) Wentlandt in Elmwood, WI. She grew up and attended school in Elmwood, graduating from Elmwood Highschool class of 1952.
She was blessed to have married three times, although she would end up being a widow three times. She was fortunate to have seven children: Deborah, Jacki, Jeff, Tammy, Becky, Troy, and step-daughter Pam. Ramona was mainly a homemaker taking care of her family. She did work for a short time at the Robertson Drapery factory when it was operating in Hudson. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, sewing, making quilts, reading, camping, and watching daytime television soaps. She also grew fond of dice games, she rolled them and usually won. She loved her family dearly and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
Ramona is survived by her children: Deborah (Bill) Biedler of Florence, AZ, Tammy (Roger) Norelius of Spooner, Becky (Jim) Koehler of Cushing, WI, Troy Davison of Minneapolis, MN.; step-daughter Pamela Birkenfeld of Canton, MA; grandchildren: Amanda, Megan, Bobbie Sue, Jen, Jody, James, Aric, and Robert. Twelve great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. She is preceded in death by her three husbands, Leo Davison, Richard Reimann, and Orville Johnson, daughter Jacki Lein, son Jeff Davison, granddaughter Jessica Norelius, grandson Chris Lein, her parents and 13 siblings.
A Celebration of Life for Ramona will be held from 2-4 pm on December 2, 2022, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 South 11th Street, Hudson, WI, 54016, 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
