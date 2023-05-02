Raymond Gleason

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Hennepin and
Scott Counties.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Goodhue and Pierce Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
.Dry conditions are forecast for the next few days, which will allow
area rivers to continue falling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 13.5 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.2 feet on 10/04/2010.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.
.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs and some
residential sections near the river are evacuated. Water and Sewer
service is turned off along Central Point Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 13.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 04/25/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.