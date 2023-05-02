Raymond Gleason

Raymond David Gleason, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023. He was the youngest son of John and Mary Jane Gleason of Stanton Township.

Family members predeceasing Ray include his parents; seven brothers (Edward, Irven, Harvey, William, Kenneth, Marcel, Walter); and five sisters (Adeline Peskar, Mercedes Nelson, Josephine Kennedy, Margaret Rowe, Mary Jane Mack).

Ray is survived by Donna Gleason and their five children: Janine (Kurt Winkelmann); Dave (Cindy); Deb (Jesse Pereira); Kathy (Jim Campbell); Patti (Bill Varwig); eight grandchildren (Daniel, Lindsay, Michael, Alex, Jackson, Julian, Chandler, Blair); four great-grandchildren (Dylan, Alleigh, Carter, Mackenzie); one sister Eleanor Madsen; brother-in-law Paul Mack; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you goes to: the staff and caregivers at The Deerfield in New Richmond and The Hammond Heritage Center; to Ray’s long-time lunch partner Steve Bethke; and to Ray’s pool partner and partner-in-crime Charlotte Gillen-although to be clear, no banks were actually robbed. Their kindness always meant so much.

Funny, generous, ambitious, unpretentious. Providing support when it was needed. Ray’s passions were his family and his farm. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by those who loved him.

A Celebration of Ray’s Life will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services 728 S Knowles Ave New Richmond, WI and streamed lie through the link at https://bakken-young.com/raymond-gleason-04-28-2023/.  Visitation will also be on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 3-5 pm at the funeral home.  Private interment will be in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery in the town of Stanton, St. Croix County, WI.  Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

