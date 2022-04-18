Reid Alan Magler, age 52, died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at his home in Star Prairie, WI. Reid was born January 8, 1970 to Warren and Joan (Hoepner) Magler in Cumberland, WI. Reid was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI. He graduated from Clayton High School and then attended WITC-Rice Lake for auto mechanics. Reid was employed by Cox Motors/Johnson Motors in New Richmond as an automotive technician for 28 years. He also worked part-time for Kirks Collision as a tow truck driver. Most recently he was working at Auto Value Auto Parts in New Richmond. Reid’s pride and joy were his children. He supported them through dance lessons, recitals, and spent many hours supporting all four of his children as they played hockey. Reid enjoyed riding and racing dirt bikes and 3-wheelers both on the dirt and on the ice.
Reid is survived by his children, Keith, Catherine, Amanda, and Angela Magler; parents, Warren and Joan Magler; sister, Renee Magler; the children’s mother, Karen Magler; father-in-law, Gale Tappe; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by son, Mark; grandparents, Roy and Frieda Magler and Arnold and Helen Hoepner; and mother-in-law, Cathy Tappe. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 3:00PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond with a visitation following the service from 4-7PM. Interment will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake at a later date. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.