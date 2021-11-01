Reuben “Nick” Golz, age 95, of New Richmond passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Amery Hospital. He was born the son to Elmer and Alma (Hubert) Golz on October 18, 1926 in Brooklyn, WI. Nick graduated from Evansville High School and attended UW-Madison. He married Marian Kliztman on September 17, 1949 at the Baptist Church in Evansville. He spent his career working for Chevron Chemical and Cenex. He retired 30+ years ago and moved to New Richmond, WI. In retirement, he enjoyed playing cards, especially Pfeffer and was very active with the American Legion Post #80 in New Richmond, he loved his “Legion Family”. Nick is remembered as a loving husband to Marian; a great father to his son, Meach and daughter, Bonnie and a wonderful grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A service for his immediate family will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Reuben “Nick” Golz
