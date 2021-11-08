Richard A. Volkert

Richard Arnold Volkert, age 76 of New Richmond, WI, died on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Deerfield in New Richmond. Rich was born the son of Arnold and Dorothy (Jorgensen) Volkert on December 6, 1944, in Farmington, MN. The family moved to a farm near New Richmond when Rich was four years old. He grew up on that farm and attended New Richmond High School, graduating with the class of 1963. Rich helped to work the family farm and spent many years as the milkman for Willow River Dairy delivering milk throughout the county. He was a member of the Lions Club, served on the Town of Richmond board, and served in many capacities at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Rich was an avid Packer fan, liked cars, and enjoyed sarcasm. He is known among family and friends as “the king of one-liners”. He enjoyed his daily breakfast with the guys, and was the number one fan, and driver, for his daughter and grandchildren’s sporting events. Rich was a hard-working family man. He loved to spend time visiting with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Dorothy Volkert; and infant son, Adam Volkert. Rich is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Sarah (Jesse Power) Peterson; stepchildren, Cara (Chuck) Vacha, Chris (Janel) Moran; grandchildren, Benjamin Peterson, Chloe Peterson; step grandchildren, Brandon (Tosha Thompson) Moran, Cyle Vacha, Cameron Vacha; siblings, Ron (Ann) Volkert, Kathy (Randy Kach) Volkert; nephews, Eric Cullen, Christopher Cullen; great-nephew, Jack Cullen; and many other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 12 pm at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church 365 W River Drive New Richmond, WI and will be streamed live through the link at https://bakken-young.com/richard-volkert-11-05-2021/. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Visitation will also be on Wednesday from 10 am – 12 pm at the church. Interment will be in the New Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Richard A. Volkert
